11-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Hyderabad Amid Telangana Govt's Bid to Tame Mosquito-borne Diseases

An 11-year-old girl succumbed to Dengue on Monday while she was undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as M Ashritha, a resident of Seetharampet in Tandur in Vikarabad district, the Hans India reported.

Ashritha was admitted in the hospital a week ago when local doctors suspected Dengue and she died while undergoing treatment.

The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months.

The worst-hit is Hyderabad district with 210 cases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.