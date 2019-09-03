11-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Hyderabad Amid Telangana Govt's Bid to Tame Mosquito-borne Diseases
The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months.
Image for representation.
An 11-year-old girl succumbed to Dengue on Monday while she was undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The deceased has been identified as M Ashritha, a resident of Seetharampet in Tandur in Vikarabad district, the Hans India reported.
Ashritha was admitted in the hospital a week ago when local doctors suspected Dengue and she died while undergoing treatment.
The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months.
The worst-hit is Hyderabad district with 210 cases.
