11-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Hyderabad Amid Telangana Govt's Bid to Tame Mosquito-borne Diseases

The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
11-year-old Girl Succumbs to Dengue in Hyderabad Amid Telangana Govt's Bid to Tame Mosquito-borne Diseases
An 11-year-old girl succumbed to Dengue on Monday while she was undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as M Ashritha, a resident of Seetharampet in Tandur in Vikarabad district, the Hans India reported.

Ashritha was admitted in the hospital a week ago when local doctors suspected Dengue and she died while undergoing treatment.

The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months.

The worst-hit is Hyderabad district with 210 cases.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
