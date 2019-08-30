With the Onset of Monsoon, Dharwad Health Officials in Karnataka Fear Outbreak of Dengue

With a number of Indian cities and towns suffering from the risk of possible monsoon epidemics, the mosquito-borne diseases are putting the health officials on alert. After major Indian cities hanging on the risk of dengue, chikungunya and malaria, now the health officials in the Dharwad district are under the threat of dealing with the outburst of dengue virus. The fear has gripped the people of Dharwad after the news of five children in Hubballi succumbing to suspected dengue fever went viral across several social media platforms.

The news has caused worry and fear among the people of Dharwad, who are now heading to hospitals in large numbers. Both the private as well as government hospitals are flooded with patients complaining of fever and body ache since last few days. The patients are urging doctors to test them for any possible monsoon disease. While viral fever is a common disease among monsoon, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria are also on a rise this year.

While the health department has denied of any deaths that is caused due to dengue, it is to be noted that dengue can possibly be a life-threating vector-borne disease, and can claim life if not treated properly on time. However, if the dengue virus is not associated with any other disease, there is less risk of death.

The Dharwad District Health official, Dr Yeshvanth A M has also emphasized on the increasing risk of mosquito-borne diseases after the floods have affected the areas. He explained how the damp environment during the monsoon and floods can help vectors to spread diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria, in addition to zika and Japanese encephalitis.

“The climate in the district is favourable for mosquitoes to breed and flood-affected areas and villages are more prone to communicable diseases. So far, 108 suspected dengue cases have been reported and blood samples have been sent to the department of virology,” he said in his statement.

He added, “A healthy man has a platelet count ranging between 1.5 lakh to 1.8 lakh and the situation is critical only when the count drops to less than 10,000. The cases coming to private and government hospitals are with complaints of viral fever and not dengue.”

He further revealed, “The department is also conducting a survey in the twin cities and randomly picking more than 100 houses in each area. If there is mosquito menace in more than 10 houses in an area, the health department along with civic authorities is initiating all possible control measures to contain diseases.”

