Dengue Kills 17 in West Bengal, CM Urges Opposition to Join Fight Against the Deadly Disease

West Bengal has been severely hit by the mosquito-borne dengue fever. On Friday, a 24-year-old was the latest victim to this disease, taking the death toll to 17 in the state till September 5, as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Ms. Banerjee also said that around 10,500 have been affected by dengue in the state.

Dengue is typically a tropical disease occurring in the monsoon season whose symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. The dengue virus has five different types, each of increasing severity. Infection with one type gives lifelong immunity to it and short-term immunity to the other types. The dengue virus isn't contagious and can't be spread from person to person. Recovery generally takes around two to seven days. However, if the disease is not diagnosed and treated on time, it may turn out to be fatal in nature.

As per reports, the 24-year-old was Mamoni Das, a resident of Naryanpur area under North 24 Paraganas district who died at a private hospital on E M Bypass. While her death certificate shows multi-organ failure as the immediate cause, it also mentions she was suffering from dengue. North 24 Paraganas district, that borders Bangladesh, is one of the worst-affected districts by dengue.

The chief minister has also informed the legislative assembly that the districts along the India-Bangladesh border are the worst-affected and has urged the Opposition parties to work together and spread awareness about dengue.

“All of us need to play a positive role in combating the dengue menace. This should not be politicised. So far, 13 people have died in government hospitals and four in private facilities till September 5,” she told the Assembly as reported by the Indian Express.

She also announced that the West Bengal Health Department has released about three crore guppy fish into water bodies for destroying mosquito larvae. Indian Express also reported that Mamata Banerjee said that the dengue virus is being transmitted mostly by people crossing over to West Bengal from Bangladesh. At this, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan asked if she would speak to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue. Replying to him, Banerjee said only the Ministry of External Affairs is authorised to do so.

