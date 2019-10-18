Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dengue Larvae Found Breeding in 36 Houses in Mohali District

Four anti-larvae teams including health supervisors, health workers and breeding checkers, visited at least 1,100 houses in the area during the survey.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue Larvae Found Breeding in 36 Houses in Mohali District
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the dengue-blocking Wolbachia bacteria are seen inside a laboratory tube before being released in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares - RC1CABD69F30

The health department in Punjab’s Mohali district on Tuesday started a door-to-door survey in areas near Nayagaon and found larvae of dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in 36 houses.

The survey was initiated after five fresh cases of dengue were reported within the last three days. Four anti-larvae teams including health supervisors, health workers and breeding checkers, visited at least 1,100 houses in the area during the survey, The Times of India reported.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Manjit Singh, along with district epidemiologist Dr. Harmandeep Kaur, personally visited a number of houses to check the breeding of mosquitoes spreading dengue.

"In view of the new cases, an extensive door-to-door survey has been started in the area, which will be completed within the next two-three days. The number of anti-larvae teams has been increased as our primary aim is to check the spread of the vector-borne diseases," Dr. Manjit Singh said.

During the inspection, Dr. Manjit himself visited houses in Shivalik Vihar, Adarsh Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar and urged residents to support the anti-dengue drive being carried out by the health department.

Dr. Manjit said that dengue larvae were found mainly in the refrigerator trays, flower pots and plastic bowls. He added that these larvae take the form of dangerous mosquitoes and can even kill people.

He further informed that surveys have been conducted in each house in Nayagaon before the fresh dengue cases came to fore and now, the teams will be conducting extensive checking of the area again. Dr. Manjit said that people residing in the area have been appealed to ensure that there is no accumulation of water in their homes.

To spread awareness and prevent the spread of dengue, the department, for several months, has been carrying out information, education and communication (IEC) activities in Mohali district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram