Dengue Larvae Found Breeding in 36 Houses in Mohali District

The health department in Punjab’s Mohali district on Tuesday started a door-to-door survey in areas near Nayagaon and found larvae of dengue mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in 36 houses.

The survey was initiated after five fresh cases of dengue were reported within the last three days. Four anti-larvae teams including health supervisors, health workers and breeding checkers, visited at least 1,100 houses in the area during the survey, The Times of India reported.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Manjit Singh, along with district epidemiologist Dr. Harmandeep Kaur, personally visited a number of houses to check the breeding of mosquitoes spreading dengue.

"In view of the new cases, an extensive door-to-door survey has been started in the area, which will be completed within the next two-three days. The number of anti-larvae teams has been increased as our primary aim is to check the spread of the vector-borne diseases," Dr. Manjit Singh said.

During the inspection, Dr. Manjit himself visited houses in Shivalik Vihar, Adarsh Nagar and Dashmesh Nagar and urged residents to support the anti-dengue drive being carried out by the health department.

Dr. Manjit said that dengue larvae were found mainly in the refrigerator trays, flower pots and plastic bowls. He added that these larvae take the form of dangerous mosquitoes and can even kill people.

He further informed that surveys have been conducted in each house in Nayagaon before the fresh dengue cases came to fore and now, the teams will be conducting extensive checking of the area again. Dr. Manjit said that people residing in the area have been appealed to ensure that there is no accumulation of water in their homes.

To spread awareness and prevent the spread of dengue, the department, for several months, has been carrying out information, education and communication (IEC) activities in Mohali district.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.