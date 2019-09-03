Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Dengue, Malaria Cases See a Dip in Mumbai This Monsoon

Compared to last year’s 153 confirmed cases of dengue in August, the recent monsoon report released by BMC's public health department shows that around 134 such cases were reported in the month this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue, Malaria Cases See a Dip in Mumbai This Monsoon
A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at at a park. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) efforts to keep mosquito-borne diseases under control seem to be paying off as cases of dengue and dengue-like illness have seen a dip this monsoon compared to the previous year.

Compared to last year’s 153 confirmed cases of dengue in August, the recent monsoon report released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department shows that around 134 such cases were reported in the month this year.

"People with illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney failure, lung disorders, immunocompromised patients should seek the help of physician immediately at the onset of fever. Do not let water stagnate inside your house and in your building and locality. People should use mosquito repellents and avoid street food made at unhygienic surroundings," DNA quoted Dr Abhishek Subhash, Internal Medicine, Tardeo Bhatia Hospital, as saying.

Since the onset of monsoon from June to August this year, the BMC has reported 163 dengue cases and 3594 dengue-like illness cases. Last year, the number of confirmed dengue cases during this period stood at 233 cases while dengue-like illness cases were reported to be 4,455.

A health officer from epidemiology cell of the BMC's public health department, said, "With an aim to prevent dengue and malaria, mosquito breeding spots should be in control and a proper system for the water to flow and not get stagnant be made. Usually, the dengue and malaria case rise during the end of the monsoon season as the climate changes."

Earlier this month, the BMC had stated that there had been a dip in malaria cases in the first ten days of August compared to last year.

While 259 malaria cases were reported from August 1 to 11 this year, the last year’s figure during the same period stood at 853.

“Activities like daily disease surveillance, early diagnosis and treatment, implementation of immediate control measures, IEC activities, prompt analysis of reports and management guidelines by EPID department etc, are contributing factors for the reduction of cases,” an unnamed health official quoted by Free Press Journal had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram