Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya: Vector-borne Diseases on the Rise in Delhi

Monsoon brings a host of mosquito-diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, ziak virus among others. According to the latest report by the Delhi's Municipal Corporations, the number of vector-borne diseases in the national capital shot up with 20 cases of malaria and 18 cases of dengue reported last week, reported The Hindu.

After the new cases, the total number of malaria cases in New Delhi in 2019 has touched 131 so far and the number of dengue cases has reached 75. One case of Chikungunya was reported recently and the total number of such cases stands at 21 this year.

The number of cases of dengue and malaria in New Delhi is however less than 2018 during the same time, when the national capital saw 145

cases of malaria and 78 cases of dengue. At least 44 cases of chikunguniya were reported during the same time in 2018, The Hindu report said.

To restrict the breeding on monsoon mosquitoes and to minimise the cases of vector-borne diseases, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that it has carried out intensive drives at office complexes, markets and construction sites. SDMC had found that 16 percent offices, 23.5 percent construction sites, and 13 percent markets surveyed were breeding sites of monsoon-disease spreading mosquitoes.

Despite regular visits and public awareness campaigns, SDMC said that mosquitoes breeding had been detected in 84,344 premises across the city, The Hindu reported. This is out of nearly 2 crore houses visited by municipal staff in the city. As per the SDMC report, 74,214 notices have been issued for the presence of mosquitogenic conditions.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation in its statement also appealed to the public to prevent stagnation of water and keep water storage places properly covered to restrict and well as prevent the laying of eggs as the breeding of mosquitoes and transmission of vector-borne diseases take place especially during monsoon season.

It is also advised to use repellants, nets to keep away from mosquitoes. One must also keep the surroundings clean and not allow accumulation of garbage. Wear full-sleeve clothes if you have to step out during the day time. Also cover the windows with nets thereby blocking the entry of mosquitoes.

If you are having fever, rash, feeling nauseate, and if your bones, muscles and joints are paining, rush to your nearest doctor and get your blood test done to be sure that you are not suffering from dengue, malaria, chikungunya.

