'Pull Up Your Socks': Delhi HC Tells AAP Govt Over Rise in Dengue, Malaria

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked all civic bodies and the AAP government to prepare to control the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria and said that it could lead to more problems during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Times of India quoted the high court as saying, “We are inclined to take suo motu cognisance of mosquito infestation, which has inflicted Delhi. Due to pandemic conditions, steps that were being taken by municipal corporations and government to contain such infestation have taken a back seat. You need to pull up your socks.”

The remarks were made by a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh while initiating a PIL on the matter.

25 Dengue Cases Recorded in Delhi Till May 22, Highest in Jan-May Period Since 2013

According to PTI, 25 dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi till May 22 this year, the highest in the January-May period since 2013, according to a report released by the south civic body on Monday. Eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya were also registered during the same period, the report stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported in Delhi between July and November. The period may stretch till mid-December. According to the report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases for the national capital, 25 cases of dengue have been recorded till May 22 this year.

While no cases were recorded in January, two were recorded in February, five in March, 10 in April and eight in May, it said. No deaths have been reported in the city due to dengue so far this year, it added.

In 2016, 10 dengue cases were recorded between January 1 and May 22, 19 in 2017, 15 in 2018, 11 in 2019 and 18 in 2020, the report stated. Seven dengue cases were recorded between January 1 and May 26 in 2013, three in 2014, nine in 2015, eight in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 15 in 2018, it said.

According to the report, Delhi has also recorded eight cases of malaria and four of chikungunya till May 22 this year. Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

