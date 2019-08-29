This Monsoon Season, Hyderabad Sees a Dip in Dengue and Malaria Cases

After accounting for a large number of dengue and malaria cases for the last few years, the city of Nizams, Hyderabad is finally getting some respite from the monsoon diseases. There has been a decrease in the number of reported malaria and dengue cases in the city of Hyderabad this year, as compared to the number of previous years, especially 2017 and 2018.

According to a report published in Firstpost, there have been fewer cases of both malaria and dengue in Hyderabad between June 1 to August 23, 2019, as compared to the data collected on malaria and dengue cases in the year 2017 and 2018 for the same time period.

Talking about dengue in particular, according to official statistics, while there have been 149 dengue cases reported in the year 2019 between June and August, there have been 135 dengue cases during the period in 2017 and 183 in 2018.

In cases of malaria, while the number of cases between June and August in the year 2017 and 2018 was 206 and 151, reportedly, the number has drastically reduced to 47 cases this year, showing a positive result in the treatment and malaria eradication.

The Hyderabad health officials have attributed the drop in cases to less number of mosquitoes in the city this season. G. Niranjan, Hyderabad District Malaria Officer (DMO) said, ““The cases will drop further if people take responsibility in clearing out stagnant water in and around their homes.”

The DMO has also mentioned that while thousands of patients are still visiting government hospitals to consult doctors for suspected viral fever or vector-borne diseases, only a few of them have been reported positive for the mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, Chikungunya, Malaria and Dengue.

Explaining the difference between suspected cases and positive result, the DMO, Niranjan added, “Around 2,000 people registered for out-patient consultation at Fever Hospital, Nallakunta, on Monday and we collected samples from 320 of them. When tested, only one tested positive for malaria. Most people are coming to the hospitals believing that they are suffering from seasonal diseases.”

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams are also conducting anti-larval operations as part of their health camps. If a patient is found affected by malaria or dengue, he is given immediate attention and treatment.

