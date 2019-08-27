Karnataka Professor Releases Song for Awareness about Mosquito-borne Diseases

A physiology professor in Karnataka, which was recently battered by floods, has come out with a song to spread awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. Dr Nayanatara Arun Kumar, an associate professor in the department of physiology at the Kasturba Manipal College, Mangaluru, has uploaded the Tulu song ‘Umil Batthundu’ on Facebook and other social media sites to urge people to take measures for protection from mosquitoes.

“I set the lyrics to the tune of the popular song ‘Yakka Saka’ from ‘Koti Chennayya,’” Dr Nayanatara told Times of India about her maiden songwriting attempt.

“I have always enjoyed singing and writing poems. This is my first attempt at something wherein I am seeking public appraisal, moreover in

Tulu. After writing the song, and performing it, I first made some of my friends and members of my family listen to it. Their positive response emboldened me to upload it online,” Dr Nayanatara said.

Nayanatara also worked on the visualization of the song, which aims to inform people about threat posed by mosquitoes, and the need to take precautions such as getting rid mosquito larvae breeding sites.

A native of Mulky, Dr Nayanatara has authored 99 research articles, many of which have been published in international peer-review journals.

Besides her varied interests, she has authored papers on neurosciences, medicinal plants and toxicology.

According to Times of India, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has stepped up efforts to curb the spread of dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil said that an official survey had found mosquitoes were mostly breeding on the roofs of homes, and in the shade cast by the massive buildings.

“Spend ten minutes cleaning pools of water in and around your homes to protect your family,” Senthil urged people.

The chief executive officer of CHD Group, Mangaluru Dr Edmond Fernandes raised concerns over the unauthorised administration of drops of a vaccination meant to prevent dengue in flood-affected districts of the state. “The dengue vaccination is still caught up in clinical trials. It is in stage III of the trial procedure. Nobody knows what medicine is being given to the people. I have written to the Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, asking him to take note of this misleading practice,” said Dr Fernandes.

During his meeting with an inter-ministerial central team visiting the state to assess the damage caused by the recent floods, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Saturday pegged overall loss at over Rs 30,000 crore.

Around seven lakh people have been shifted to safe areas as at least 103 taluks in 22 districts were declared to be affected by the floods which have so far killed nearly 90 people and damaged around 2.3 lakh houses.

