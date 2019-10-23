Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Dengue Menace Back to Haunt Kolkata as 160 Positive Cases Reported in Dum Dum Area

Councillor of one of the affected area, Ward 3 of South Dum Dum Municipality, Pradip Majumdar said cases of dengue have increased due to poor hygiene practice by residents in parts of Dum Dum.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue Menace Back to Haunt Kolkata as 160 Positive Cases Reported in Dum Dum Area
Image for representation

North Kolkata’s Dum Dum area has recently reported 160 people tested positive for dengue fever. The recent rise in the mosquito-borne disease has sparked panic among people in the area.

In the last three months, dengue cases have been reported from pockets of South Dum Dum and Dum municipalities, including Kalinagar, Dakhindari, Natunpara, Pramodnagar and Dum Dum Cantonment areas, The Times of India reported.

Dengue cases spiked after Durga Puja. A 59-year-old woman at Subhashnagar in Dum Dum reportedly died on the day of Vijay Dashami after complaining of high fever for several days.

Councillor of one of the affected area, Ward 3 of South Dum Dum Municipality, Pradip Majumdar said cases of dengue have increased due to poor hygiene practice by residents in parts of Dum Dum.

He further pointed out that some of the people residing in the area are not cleaning stored water which in turn in becoming breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Majumdar further added that people do not keep toilet outlets clean, adding, "We are organising camps in parts of the area to monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis."

Dengue fever is spread by female mosquito Aedes aegypti that breeds in stagnant water and bites during early morning and during the evening before dusk.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high grade fever, severe headache which is often accompanied by rash, joint and muscles pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, soaring of eyes among others.

According to the report, Madhugar area which was the epicenter of dengue last year in Kolkata has not reported any deaths due to the mosquito-borne diseases so far this year. Residents of Purba Sinthi Road were afraid of dengue outbreak in recent years. Several deaths were reported and hundreds of locals suffered from fever, turning the area vulnerable in the past few years.

The daily quoted Siddhartha Kar, a resident of ward number 13 of south Dum Dum Municipality, who son was tested positive for dengue, saying that this year no cases of the mosquito-borne disease was heard in the neighbourhood. He further said that it appears that civic workers in the area have been able to prevent the spread of dengue.

Prabir Mandal, another resident of Ward 13 was further quoted as saying that there has been a coordinated effort to curb mosquito larvae from May this year and it has continued on a regular basis. He further revealed that a team from the municipality is keeping tab on each house on a regular basis to find out if anyone has been affected by the deadly disease. Mandal’s mother Kanika tested positive for dengue in 2017.

This year in wards 12 and 13 of South Dum Dum, a team of local women has been inspecting each household, visiting door-to-door to ensure that no one has kept water stored anywhere.

Sushanta Ghosh, a resident of Ward 12 of South Dum Dum municipality was also quoted as saying that the civic teams have also covered the drain water pipe outlets with mosquito nets. Regular spraying of larvicide has also helped in preventing spread of the disease this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram