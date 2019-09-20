Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Dengue Menace in Hyderabad Worst in Three Decades, Say Doctors

While unofficial figures say there have been 56 dengue-related deaths, the state government has maintained that no one has died of the mosquito-borne disease so far this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dengue Menace in Hyderabad Worst in Three Decades, Say Doctors
Image for representation.
Loading...

Dengue, the mosquito-borne disease which is prevalent during monsoon and post-monsoon season, continues to affect number of people in Hyderabad. Doctors of the state have slammed the Hyderabad government for not acknowledging the menace of the health situation in the city.

Spread by the bite of the female mosquito (Aedes aegypti), dengue has infected many people across Hyderabad. Telangana has reported 3,000 dengue cases in September alone.

While unofficial figures say there have been 56 dengue-related deaths, the state government has maintained that no one has died of the mosquito-borne disease so far this year.

At an event organised by Institute of Engineers, doctors said dengue which was until recently not a major concern in the city, has become an alarming health threat.

“The first step by the state should be to accept the situation. Cases of dengue and chikungunya have been increasing since mid-June this year. Though we have had cases every year, never has it been so bad in the last three decades,” Dr. Vasant Kumar, general physician said.

“We have not seen the manifestation of the vector-borne disease in such a manner. The cases coming out now show different symptoms. Several affected pregnant women show few symptoms dissimilar with pregnancy — nothing more than nausea etc. By the time we diagnose dengue, the foetus would have been affected. In one such case, a six-week pregnant woman had a spontaneous abortion within days of being diagnosed with dengue,” Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, a senior gynaecologist and obstetrician said.

Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi emphasised that babies delivered to dengue positive mothers have to be treated and monitored in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as there are high chances of the virus spreading to the baby from mother.

Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi told the Times of India said, "If the state governments do not allow rapid antigens test, precious time for treatment would be lost leading to loss of life and damage to foetus in the case of pregnant women."

She further added that if dengue is not detected on time, it can cause permanent damage to the unborn child and may even lead to abortion.

According to TOI, many said doctors and hospitals are under stress due as large number of fever cases are being reported in the last few days. While many said that the campaigns to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease, as well as preventive measures such as fogging, are not adequate.

“The burden of the crisis has fallen entirely on the medical fraternity which is struggling to bear the burden. It is doctors who are being blamed for the deaths though the government is controlling private hospitals from sharing data on the disease,” said Karuna Gopal, president Futuristic Cities and chairperson of the round-table talk.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram