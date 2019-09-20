Dengue Menace in Hyderabad Worst in Three Decades, Say Doctors

Dengue, the mosquito-borne disease which is prevalent during monsoon and post-monsoon season, continues to affect number of people in Hyderabad. Doctors of the state have slammed the Hyderabad government for not acknowledging the menace of the health situation in the city.

Spread by the bite of the female mosquito (Aedes aegypti), dengue has infected many people across Hyderabad. Telangana has reported 3,000 dengue cases in September alone.

While unofficial figures say there have been 56 dengue-related deaths, the state government has maintained that no one has died of the mosquito-borne disease so far this year.

At an event organised by Institute of Engineers, doctors said dengue which was until recently not a major concern in the city, has become an alarming health threat.

“The first step by the state should be to accept the situation. Cases of dengue and chikungunya have been increasing since mid-June this year. Though we have had cases every year, never has it been so bad in the last three decades,” Dr. Vasant Kumar, general physician said.

“We have not seen the manifestation of the vector-borne disease in such a manner. The cases coming out now show different symptoms. Several affected pregnant women show few symptoms dissimilar with pregnancy — nothing more than nausea etc. By the time we diagnose dengue, the foetus would have been affected. In one such case, a six-week pregnant woman had a spontaneous abortion within days of being diagnosed with dengue,” Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi, a senior gynaecologist and obstetrician said.

Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi emphasised that babies delivered to dengue positive mothers have to be treated and monitored in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as there are high chances of the virus spreading to the baby from mother.

Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi told the Times of India said, "If the state governments do not allow rapid antigens test, precious time for treatment would be lost leading to loss of life and damage to foetus in the case of pregnant women."

She further added that if dengue is not detected on time, it can cause permanent damage to the unborn child and may even lead to abortion.

According to TOI, many said doctors and hospitals are under stress due as large number of fever cases are being reported in the last few days. While many said that the campaigns to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease, as well as preventive measures such as fogging, are not adequate.

“The burden of the crisis has fallen entirely on the medical fraternity which is struggling to bear the burden. It is doctors who are being blamed for the deaths though the government is controlling private hospitals from sharing data on the disease,” said Karuna Gopal, president Futuristic Cities and chairperson of the round-table talk.

