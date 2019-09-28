Dengue Menace Intensifies in Jammu as 109 Tested Positive in September

Dengue menace continues to intensify in Jammu region as 109 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported in different districts of the region in the month of September.

According to the Health Department officials in the Jammu region, a total of 813 samples of suspected dengue patients have been collected and examined in September alone, of which 109 have been tested positive. “Total 109 cases have been reported positive. No death has been reported due to dengue in the region so far,” The Tribune quoted an official saying.

The official further gave the district-wise details and said, the highest number of dengue cases was reported from Jammu district. The district saw 33 cases of dengue in September followed by Samba that reported 29 positive cases.

“Also, 19 cases have been reported from Kathua, 20 from Rajouri and five from Udhampur district,” the official added.

The official further said, “Till August, there was not even a single dengue case in the Jammu region. The disease started spreading its tentacles after September 2, when about 15 General Reserve Engineer Force personnel suspected of having dengue fever were admitted to a Samba hospital.”

The official said that all the preventive measures are being taken to restrict the spread of diseases. “We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the disease in Jammu,” he said, adding that the main cause of dengue was stagnant water.

The initial symptoms of dengue include fever, which is often accompanied with nausea, vomiting, rash, excruciating pain in muscles and joints, fatigue and headaches. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit to the nearest doctors and get themselves tested.

Platelets count of people suffering from dengue drop drastically making them weak. Therefore, one should take adequate rest and drink plenty of water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.