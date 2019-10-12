Dengue Likely to be Caused by Mosquitoes Breeding Inside Your Home

Mosquitoes in sewage drains, lakes and open stormwater drains are culex mosquitoes that are also called nuisance mosquitoes. The male mosquitoes of culex are more in numbers than the female ones.

A survey has found that 60 percent of the mosquitoes in an open area are culex mosquitoes, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The report said that mosquitoes living inside the homes in water cans, drums, flower pots, flower trays, overhead tanks, water fountains inside homes and on the terrace and other freshwater bodies in and around homes can cause dengue.

The water stored in bowls by the watchman to iron clothes in the apartment complexes across the city are also found to have larva of aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Chief entomologist, GHMC, Ramesh Babu, said, “The biggest challenge we have found is entering homes for checking and spraying purposes. Our staff is not being allowed inside. In the residential colonies that have co-operated with us, it was found that freshwater sources inside homes were the main reasons for the dengue mosquito to breed. Homes locked for a long period of time also have fresh water accumulation in containers that become breeding grounds. Residents have to co-operate in the fight against dengue.”

The incidence of the virus from the mosquito being transmitted to man and from man the virus going back to the mosquito has also been noted.

The officials state that a lot of people have got the disease as they have frequented hospitals with their relatives. The spread of the infection from the hospital has been by both man and mosquito, stated the entomology wing. For this reason, fogging operations are going to be intensified around the hospitals.

