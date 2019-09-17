Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dengue Mosquito Only Breeds in Clean Water, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Residents

The Delhi Chief Minister added that if anyone in their family has dengue there is a high possibility that the mosquito was bred in their home or a neighbouring house.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Image shared by Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.
Delhi is bracing up in its fight against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, among others. The Delhi government has initiated an anti-dengue campaign on September 1, 2019. The campaign titled ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ will be on till November 15. As a part of the campaign Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, September 15, visited residential areas to encourage Delhiites to join the campaign. The Chief Minister visited residents in the Gole Market area of his constituency, Kohat Enclave and Burari.

Speaking at Gole Market, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “In 2015, 15,000 people contracted dengue and 60 people lost their lives. In 2018, Delhi had just 2,700 cases. We were warned by doctors that this year there is likely to be a sudden spike in cases because the dengue outbreak follows a cycle of 3-4 years. We don’t want Delhi to suffer from an epidemic. That is why we have started this mega drive against dengue.”

Mosquitoes spreading diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya breed in stagnant water. And through its campaign, the Delhi government is reaching out to maximum number of people asking them to avoid accumulation of water in their houses as well as in neighbourhood.

Speaking to residents of Kohat Enclave, Kejriwal said that many people have a misconception that dengue mosquitoes breed in dirty water. “It is very important to be aware of the fact that the dengue mosquito only breeds in clean water. Clean water is generally found inside our houses and that is why this mosquito generally breeds inside our houses,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that if anyone in their family has dengue there is a high possibility that the mosquito was bred in their home or a neighbouring house.

“The nature of dengue is such that only individual families can protect themselves from harm. Therefore, there is no alternative to a mass movement against dengue. Together, we can save Delhi from dengue,” Kejriwal said.

As the part of the anti-dengue campaign, the entire Cabinet of the Delhi government is touring different parts of the national capital to check whether their constituents are inspecting their homes for dengue breeding spots.

The campaign is gaining a lot of traction on social media, with MLAs, government officials sharing photographs and videos on various platforms.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

