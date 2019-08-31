Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana HC Asks Raps State Govt over Negligence Towards Rising Cases of Dengue

Referring to media accounts of 1,500 people bring affected by dengue, a bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy told the state counsel, that this was perhaps only the beginning.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Telangana HC Asks Raps State Govt over Negligence Towards Rising Cases of Dengue
Image for representation.
Loading...

Expressing concern over dengue 'spreading like wildfire' across Telangana, the state's high court asked the government to explain the steps they are taking to contain the diseases, giving the government a week's time to respond, reported TOI. Notably, the country has seen a spike in monsoon diseases and mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria following bouts of incessant rains.

According to the report, referring to media accounts of 1,500 people bring affected by dengue, a bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy told the state counsel, that this was perhaps only the beginning.

Notably, the bench was hearing a PIL filed by Dr M Karuna of Kompalli in Medchal. Dr Karuna accused the state of negligence.

Her counsel Kowturu Pavan Kumar told the court that the Supreme Court had given clear guidelines to prevent spread of epidemic diseases, including setting up of school health committees. He asked why even though there are doctors who are ready to voluntarily assist the state through such committees, there are no takers.

Sr Karuna, who has a clinic at Kompalli told the bench that she has seen a lot of people, both adults and children, being affected with dengue and the suffering that accompanies it. She added that she had been educating people about the need prevent dengue mosquitoes from breeding and also offered several suggestions to the authorities, but nothing was done.

According to Dr Karuna's plea, a huge campaign was the need of the hour and celebrities could also be roped in to ensure people are made aware of the importance of keeping roads, offices, schools and homes free from water logging to prevent mosquito breeding.

The court directed the government to consider the proposals put forth by Kumar and the matter was adjourned to September 7.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
