Dengue Tightens Grip in Lucknow as 11 Fresh Cases Emerge in a Single Day

Eleven cases of dengue fever have been registered in Lucknow on Tuesday, the maximum number of cases in a single day this year. The dengue patients’ count in the city rose to 97 since July and 145 since January on Tuesday as 11 people, including a six-year-old girl, tested positive for the virus.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection which typically occurs during monsoon season in sub-tropical and tropical climate. The disease is transmitted mainly by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which thrives in densely-populated tropical climates and breed in stagnant pools of water. The mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected humans — even asymptomatic ones — and pass it along to other people through bites.

Among the fresh cases recorded in Lucknow, seven were women and four men, The Times of India reported. Two cases were from Ruchi Khand, one each from Salenagar, Aashiana, LDA colony, Rajni Khand, Shardanagar, Gomtinagar, Malihabad, Chinhat and Banglabazar. All patients tested positive at King George’s Medical University and are out of danger, said officials.

A probe into a suspected dengue death case has been ordered by district health officials. A 30-year-old teacher of a degree college, who tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, died on Monday. The hospital said he died of a heart attack. “We consider a dengue case to be positive only when the test is done by an authorised lab, but we will probe and find the truth,” said additional chief medical officer, D K Bajpai. In its ongoing drive, the health department found larvae of aedes agypti at 56 places, including a police station.

Dengue infections have steadily climbed across the globe since the 1970s due to rising temperatures and irregular monsoon rains linked to climate change, which allow for ideal mosquito breeding conditions.

Dengue is mostly found in crowded areas, and breakneck urbanisation across the globe has helped the virus thrive, especially in fast-growing mega-cities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.