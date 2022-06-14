Dengue Vaccine Clinical Trial to Start in 4 Hospitals in Kolkata

Applications for the experimental trial will begin in four hospitals in Kolkata. The trial will be held for 480 people across the country and around 70 people from the city. The list of hospital that will part of the trial in the city includes BC Children’s Hospital, School of Tropical Medicine, and two private ones located at Ruby crossing on EM Bypass and another at Mukundapur off EM Bypass.

A Japanese company has approved a clinical trial of the dengue vaccine for people between the ages four and 60.

As monsoon has already entered North Bengal and will start in South Bengal soon, dengue has already started spreading in several parts of the state. Amidst this, the medical community is seeing a light of hope in the clinical trial of dengue vaccine in Kolkata.

The dengue vaccine under trial was developed by the Japanese company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The Japanese vaccine maker recently claimed that their vaccine, TAK-003, is 84 % effective in hospitalized dengue patients. For those who have symptoms, it is said to be 61% effective.

The organization claims that no serious problems were seen after the vaccine was applied to the body. According to the World Health Organization, Asia accounts for about 70% of the world’s dengue cases.

In India alone, an average of 33 million people is infected with dengue each year, which is about one-third of the world’s dengue cases.

“Every year there is an outbreak of dengue in India. Vaccines were needed to prevent this widespread spread of dengue. Information from previous trials suggests a long-term solution to the fight against dengue.”

