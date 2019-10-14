Dengue, Viral Fever Give Haridwar Administration a Hard Time

Haridwar has been reeling under dengue and viral fever as people flock to district and private hospitals in beelines.

The district hospital chief medical superintendent said that on an average 500 patients reach out to the hospital every day, out of which, nearly 400 are found to be suffering from fever while about 70 patients daily are appearing positive for dengue in rapid tests, Daily Pioneer reported.

Viral fever too has gripped the residents of the districts and on an average 250 patients reaching the district hospital daily can be seen suffering from viral fever. In fact, he is also treating the district malaria officer Dr Gurnam Singh, whose blood platelets count came down to 20,000 on account of dengue fever.

Clove, black pepper and tulsi leaves extract taken twice a day helps keep a person strong enough to fight the dengue virus, say practitioners of alternative medicine.

Furthermore, a city-based scientist and practitioner of integrated medicine Dr Vijay Verma claims to have treated 84 dengue patients till date since 2013, adopting integrated therapy combining Panchakrma and allopathic critical care.

The report further states that allopathic treatment is only a supportive treatment of dengue, but if the blood platelets count keep on falling, platelets need to be infused in the patient, say Allopathic factors.

Ayurvedic treatment using Vasti Kriya and Snehan a person can recover without getting platelets, said Vijay Verma. The alternate medicine doctor further added that Vasti Kriya has powerful effects on other conditions as well.

Verma further vouched for the efficacy of herbal medicine made from cow's milk, oil and honey, which starts showing results in ten minutes of its intake. He further said that the internal bleeding stops in the patient and within 24 hours, the blood platelets' count start increasing.

Ministry of Health and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have undertaken clinical trials, under the vector disease control programme for the same.

The report has also revealed that AIIMS has accepted the protocol sent by the doctor along with the database of 48 patients.

Anil Prajapati Vaidya from Patanjali Ayurved Sansthan has said that they have made a special formulation " ‘Dengueneil vati" which has to be taken twice a day in the dosage of two tablets and gives immense relief to the patients, helping to bring up the platelet count in their body.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.