Dengue, Viral Fever Spreading Rapidly in Kanpur and Prayagraj, Doctors Say Cases Likely to Increase

After Firozabad, Mathura and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh, Dengue and Viral Fever is now spreading rapidly in Kanpur and Prayagraj. In Kanpur, about 100 patients suffering from fever are reaching hospital every day, while 97 dengue patients have been reported from Prayagraj.

The Health Department has said that the cases may increase further. In view of this, all safety measures are being taken.

“Around 75-100 patients suffering from fever are reaching the hospital every day. Dengue was confirmed in two patients in a rapid test, but dengue was not found in the ELISA test. At present there is not a single dengue patient in the hospital. But if we talk about other hospitals, then the situation doesn’t seem good,” Anil Nigam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Ursala Hospital, Kanpur said.

On Tuesday, three people including Nirmala (55), Vaibhavi (8) of Karsauli of Kalyanpur block of Kanpur and Shanti (65) of Araul died of fever in Kanpur.

Cases of dengue are also being increasingly reported from Prayagraj. So far, 97 cases of dengue has been confirmed and the patients are undergoing treatment. No deaths has been reported of dengue so far.

Nanak Saran, CMO in Prayagraj said that out of the total 97 patients with dengue cases, 9 are undergoing treatment. No death due to dengue has been reported in the district so far.

However, he said that the cases of dengue are likely to increase further in the city, so all possible efforts are being made to control it.

On Tuesday, 16 more people, including seven children, died due to dengue and viral fever in Kanpur and Braj (Mathura) region. 9 people including 6 children died in Firozabad, three in Kasganj, one in Etah and three in Kanpur.

