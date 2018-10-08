English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dengue Virus Stings 650 in Delhi, 170 Cases Reported in October Alone
347 cases of malaria and 89 of chikungunya have also been reported in Delhi till October 6.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Dengue cases have spiralled in the city over the past two weeks, with at least 650 people being diagnosed with the vector-borne disease this season, according to a municipal report released on Monday.
The report says nearly 170 of the cases came to light in the first week of October alone. Also, 347 cases of malaria and 89 of chikungunya have been reported this season till October 6, according to the report.
Of the 650 dengue cases in 2018, 169 were reported in the first week of this month, 374 in September, 58 in August, 19 in July, eight in June, 10 in May, two in April, one in March, three in February and six cases in January.
Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July, 82 in August, 138 in September and 39 till October 6, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.
A senior doctor at a government-run facility advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeves and not allowing the breeding of mosquito larvae inside their homes. "Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.
The report said domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 1,92,928 households in the city till October 6. It said 1,58,067 legal notices have been served for various violations and "22,240 prosecutions initiated".
As a pro-active measure, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had few months ago directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector-control measures.
He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.
According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were not residents of the national capital.
Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city last year.
The report says nearly 170 of the cases came to light in the first week of October alone. Also, 347 cases of malaria and 89 of chikungunya have been reported this season till October 6, according to the report.
Of the 650 dengue cases in 2018, 169 were reported in the first week of this month, 374 in September, 58 in August, 19 in July, eight in June, 10 in May, two in April, one in March, three in February and six cases in January.
Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July, 82 in August, 138 in September and 39 till October 6, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.
A senior doctor at a government-run facility advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeves and not allowing the breeding of mosquito larvae inside their homes. "Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.
Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.
The report said domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 1,92,928 households in the city till October 6. It said 1,58,067 legal notices have been served for various violations and "22,240 prosecutions initiated".
As a pro-active measure, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had few months ago directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector-control measures.
He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.
According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were not residents of the national capital.
Overall, the vector-borne disease had affected 9,271 people in the city last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...