Denied Admission at Hosp in Absence of Donors, UP Cops Turn Good Samaritan for Cancer Patient
The two policemen of UP Dial 100 not just donated blood to an ailing cancer patient but also helped her in getting admitted to King George Medical College.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police is once again in headlines, but this time for a different reason. Two personnel of the state police have set up an example and have proved that no matter what, the UP Police is always standing with the people.
Anas Khan, who is posted with Dial100 PRV 4575 in Jankipuram area, and Nitin, who is posted on PRV in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow, stepped forward to help the ailing cancer patient from Badaun.
The cancer patient was denied admission in the Medical College as there were no donors present with her and she needed blood immediately. The family members, who had come all the way from Badaun, knew no one in Lucknow and were struggling to arrange blood donors for the patient.
On getting the information about the cancer patient, the two policemen came forward and not just donated blood to the patient but also helped her in getting admitted to KGMC.
Speaking to News18, Anas Khan said, “Apart from crime control, the UP Police are always helping people on humanitarian grounds. We just did our duty towards the people.”
Echoing same sentiments, Nitin said. “Humanity always comes first and the UP Police have always stood by the people.”
Meanwhile taking cognizance of the issue, SSP Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani appreciated the cops and said, “We appreciate the effort by both the cops. The UP police is always there to help people.”
