English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Denied Bail, Berhampur Ex-Mayor to Contest Assembly Polls from Jail
Former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Das, who is contesting the April 11 election as an Independent candidate from the Berhampur assembly seat, is in jail since January last year in connection with the case.
File photo of Siba Shankar Das
Loading...
Cuttack: Former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Das will have to contest the assembly election from jail as the Orissa High Court refused to grant him bail on Tuesday.
Justice S K Sahoo rejected his bail plea in the case in which he was accused of forcibly occupying land of several people at Kanisi, his native village in Ganjam district.
Das, who is contesting the April 11 election as an Independent candidate from the Berhampur assembly seat, is in jail since January last year in connection with the case.
After the district sessions judge rejected his bail application last July, Das approached the high court seeking bail. The former mayor contended that he was booked for an incident of 2009 and it was a civil dispute and criminal proceedings should not have been initiated against him.
Objecting to his bail application, additional government advocate Janmejaya Katakia informed the court that Das was a habitual offender, involved in 53 criminal cases and he was also booked under the National Security Act.
He is an influential person and if he is released from jail, he is likely to influence witnesses, Katakia argued.
Justice Sahoo then rejected the bail application of Das.
Justice S K Sahoo rejected his bail plea in the case in which he was accused of forcibly occupying land of several people at Kanisi, his native village in Ganjam district.
Das, who is contesting the April 11 election as an Independent candidate from the Berhampur assembly seat, is in jail since January last year in connection with the case.
After the district sessions judge rejected his bail application last July, Das approached the high court seeking bail. The former mayor contended that he was booked for an incident of 2009 and it was a civil dispute and criminal proceedings should not have been initiated against him.
Objecting to his bail application, additional government advocate Janmejaya Katakia informed the court that Das was a habitual offender, involved in 53 criminal cases and he was also booked under the National Security Act.
He is an influential person and if he is released from jail, he is likely to influence witnesses, Katakia argued.
Justice Sahoo then rejected the bail application of Das.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Karan Johar Just Take a Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism?
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- Trailer of Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De' Released, Alok Nath Makes a Smiling Comeback
- Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us
- Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results