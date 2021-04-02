Denied Bed, Covid-19 Patient in Nashik Dies While Protesting Outside Municipality Office

Mumbai: The country is facing the second wave of Covid-19 infections and it is Maharashtra that is bearing the maximum brunt. Over 43,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across Maharashtra, and Mumbai alone saw 8646 new cases on Thursday.

The doctors and health workers are trying Nashiktheir best to combat the new wave of infections but lack of infrastructure causes many patients failing to get treatment.

In Nasik, a man died while sitting on dharma outside the municipality office as he could not find a bed in any hospital in the city. The 37-year-old, Baba Saheb Kole, sat on a dharna outside the Nasik Municipality office wearing an oxygen mask on Wednesday. He was Covid-19 positive and despite visiting many hospitals in the city he had failed to get a bed. He sat on a dharna to draw the attention of government officials.

After an hour-long dharna, he was taken to the municipal hospital by an ambulance. But he died at the hospital due to breathing complications. Doctors said that when Kole was brought to the hospital his oxygen saturation level had fallen to 40 percent, way below the normal level of 90 percent, which became fatal.

His wife complained that for the last two-three days, they were visiting many hospitals but could not get a bed. First, they went to a private hospital and then to a nursing home but they were told all beds were occupied. Failing to get admitted to any hospital her husband decided to sit on a dharna outside the municipality office.

Police are now investigating the matter. They are in search of the people who advised the deceased to hold a dharna outside the municipality office.