English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Denied Biriyani, DMK Men Thrash Hotel Staff in Chennai; 2 Suspended
DMK working president MK Stalin strongly condemned the behaviour of the two DMK cadre who attacked hotel staff for not serving them biryani.
Screengrab taken from the viral video.
Loading...
Chennai: DMK on Wednesday suspended student leaders Yuvaraj and Diwakar from the party, a day after they along with a few others thrashed a hotel’s staffers in Chennai’s Virugambakkam area over being denied food because the place had closed.
A statement released by DMK general secretary Anbazhagan said: "The party has decided to suspend the two of them from primary membership of the party. DMK working president MK Stalin too strongly condemned the behaviour of the two DMK cadre who attacked hotel staff for not serving them biryani.”
In a tweet, Stalin said: "Strong action will be taken against cadre who indulge in activities that bring disrepute to the party.”
A hotel staff who suffered minor injury told News 18 that there were 10 men who entered the hotel and asked for biriyani.
“We told them that biriyani had finished and we are shutting shop for the day. They started a fight and beat us. They were drunk and demanded we serve biriyani. They also said they are from the same area and if we don't serve them biriyani, we will face consequences."
Also Watch
A statement released by DMK general secretary Anbazhagan said: "The party has decided to suspend the two of them from primary membership of the party. DMK working president MK Stalin too strongly condemned the behaviour of the two DMK cadre who attacked hotel staff for not serving them biryani.”
In a tweet, Stalin said: "Strong action will be taken against cadre who indulge in activities that bring disrepute to the party.”
A hotel staff who suffered minor injury told News 18 that there were 10 men who entered the hotel and asked for biriyani.
“We told them that biriyani had finished and we are shutting shop for the day. They started a fight and beat us. They were drunk and demanded we serve biriyani. They also said they are from the same area and if we don't serve them biriyani, we will face consequences."
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'It's Annoying': Suhana Khan Opens Up About Being Trolled in Her First Ever Interview
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Will Leave You in Splits; Watch Video
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...