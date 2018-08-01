Denied Biriyani, DMK Men Thrash Hotel Staff in Chennai; 2 Suspended

DMK on Wednesday suspended student leaders Yuvaraj and Diwakar from the party, a day after they along with a few others thrashed a hotel’s staffers in Chennai’s Virugambakkam area over being denied food because the place had closed.A statement released by DMK general secretary Anbazhagan said: "The party has decided to suspend the two of them from primary membership of the party. DMK working president MK Stalin too strongly condemned the behaviour of the two DMK cadre who attacked hotel staff for not serving them biryani.”In a tweet, Stalin said: "Strong action will be taken against cadre who indulge in activities that bring disrepute to the party.”A hotel staff who suffered minor injury told News 18 that there were 10 men who entered the hotel and asked for biriyani.“We told them that biriyani had finished and we are shutting shop for the day. They started a fight and beat us. They were drunk and demanded we serve biriyani. They also said they are from the same area and if we don't serve them biriyani, we will face consequences."