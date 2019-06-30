Denied Free Chicken, Neighbours ‘Murder’ Five Roosters in MP's Gwalior District
The police have booked both men under section 429 (dealing with the mischievous killing or maiming of animals) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the owner of the poultry farm.
Image for representation.
Gwalior: In a bizarre incident, two men ‘murdered’ five chickens, hacking to death three of them while poisoning the others, after being denied a free fowl in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.
The police have booked both men under section 429 (dealing with the mischievous killing or maiming of animals) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the owner of the poultry farm.
The incident was reported from Gwalior’s Jhansi Road police station.
Guddi Bai, who runs a small poultry farm in the area, had found five of her chicken dead on Saturday morning. In her complaint handed to the police, she claimed that two of her neighbours — Sumer and Surendra Khatik — had come home asking for a free 'desi' (native) chicken. As Guddi declined the request, they argued with her and threatened to kill the birds.
Officer in-charge of Jhansi Road police station, Damodar Gupta, confirmed that a case has been filed and the police are looking for the accused who are on the run. If the accused are found guilty, they could be jailed up to five years, said the police.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Donald Trump Lifts Huawei Ban, Says US Firms Can Now Sell Technology to the Chinese Company
- Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group
- Far From Home is Not About Spider-Man Replacing Iron Man, Says Tom Holland
- ICC World Cup 2019 | KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar - In Need of Ugly Biggies, not Pretty Starts
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s