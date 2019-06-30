Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Denied Free Chicken, Neighbours ‘Murder’ Five Roosters in MP's Gwalior District

The police have booked both men under section 429 (dealing with the mischievous killing or maiming of animals) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the owner of the poultry farm.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 9:39 PM IST
Denied Free Chicken, Neighbours 'Murder' Five Roosters in MP's Gwalior District
Image for representation.
Gwalior: In a bizarre incident, two men ‘murdered’ five chickens, hacking to death three of them while poisoning the others, after being denied a free fowl in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The police have booked both men under section 429 (dealing with the mischievous killing or maiming of animals) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the owner of the poultry farm.

The incident was reported from Gwalior’s Jhansi Road police station.

Guddi Bai, who runs a small poultry farm in the area, had found five of her chicken dead on Saturday morning. In her complaint handed to the police, she claimed that two of her neighbours — Sumer and Surendra Khatik — had come home asking for a free 'desi' (native) chicken. As Guddi declined the request, they argued with her and threatened to kill the birds.

Officer in-charge of Jhansi Road police station, Damodar Gupta, confirmed that a case has been filed and the police are looking for the accused who are on the run. If the accused are found guilty, they could be jailed up to five years, said the police.

