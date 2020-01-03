Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Denied Fuel on Credit, Minister Forgoes Car, Takes the Bus to Puducherry for Cabinet Meeting

Official sources said the cooperative supermarket remained unpaid over the last five years and there were dues from government departments and from the office of Council of Ministers for the fuel supplied to official vehicles

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Denied Fuel on Credit, Minister Forgoes Car, Takes the Bus to Puducherry for Cabinet Meeting
File photo of Puducherry.

Puducherry: Agriculture Minister of Puducherry R Kamalakannan had to forgo his official car and had to travel by bus from Karaikal to Puducherry to attend a cabinet meeting on Friday, after a cooperative store denied fuel on credit for his vehicle.

Official sources said the cooperative supermarket - Amudhasurabi - remained unpaid over the last five years and there were dues from government departments and also from the office of Council of Ministers for the fuel supplied to official vehicles or for supply of other consumer products from its provisions stores.

The supermarket owed salaries and allowances to its employees for the last six months as it has been facing financial crunch because of outstanding from government departments.

The management of the supermarket took a firm decision to stop supplying fuel to the government departments and also to official vehicles of the ministers from January 2, said an official source.

Finding that the cooperative institution rejected supply of diesel to his car when it was taken to an outlet in Karaikal by the driver, the Minister on Friday decided to travel by bus to reach Puducherry as he had to attend a cabinet meeting.

He told reporters that he did not want to be absent at the cabinet meeting. "I take all difficulties in my stride," the Minister added.

Government departments owed as much as Rs 2.5 crore for last several months to Amudhasurabi and hence there is no point in continuing supply of fuel on credit even to the official vehicles of Ministers, official sources said.

Consequently, the cooperative institution decided to stop supplying fuel on credit and also displayed its decision on a public notice at its diesel and petrol outlets in Puducherry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram