Denied Home-Cooked Food, Undertrial Attacks Mumbai Policemen

Thane: A 26-year-old undertrial allegedly attacked a few members of the police escort party after they did not allow him to have home-cooked food brought by his family members at a court in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. The accused, Mohammad Sohal Shaukat Ali, attacked the policemen inside a police van near a petrol pump in Naupada area of Thane, when he was being brought back to the Thane Central Jail after his appearance in Dindoshi court.

"Ali was taken to the court along with 11 other undertrials for a court hearing on Friday. After the hearing got over, one of Ali's relatives tried to give him home-cooked food outside the court. However, the escort party did not allow him to have it," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. "Ali got annoyed over this and started abusing the policemen. When he was being taken to the jail in a police van, he started arguing with the members of the escort party. He spit on one policeman and manhandled another one. He also bit the finger of another policeman," she added.

Later, he also banged his own head on the window grill of the van and suffered injuries. He was then rushed to the civil hospital for medical examination. As he was out of danger, Ali was taken to the jail later, Narkar said. A case has been registered against Ali at Naupada Police Station under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against him.

