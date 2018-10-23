English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Denied Leave to Visit Ailing Mother, UP Constable Consumes Poison
Rahul Srivastava of the district hospital who attended on the constable said he had consumed liquid mosquito repellent and was discharged Sunday from where he left for his home.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Banda, UP: A constable posted at Mardan Naka police outpost here allegedly consumed poison over denial of leave to visit his ailing mother, police said Tuesday.
Arun Kumar Verma (28) consumed some poisonous substance Sunday night as he was depressed over not being allowed to go home, Sub Inspector Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of the police outpost, said.
Verma was admitted to a government hospital. Thereafter, he left for his home town Mauranipur in Jhansi on 20 day-leave, Singh said.
The sub-inspector said the constable had applied for leave, but his request was rejected due to the four-day Dussehra festival.
Verma had asked for leave to visit his ailing mother and was in acute depression since he was not allowed to go, his colleagues said on condition of anonymity.
Rahul Srivastava of the district hospital who attended on the constable said he had consumed liquid mosquito repellent and was discharged Sunday from where he left for his home.
Arun Kumar Verma (28) consumed some poisonous substance Sunday night as he was depressed over not being allowed to go home, Sub Inspector Ajay Kumar Singh, in-charge of the police outpost, said.
Verma was admitted to a government hospital. Thereafter, he left for his home town Mauranipur in Jhansi on 20 day-leave, Singh said.
The sub-inspector said the constable had applied for leave, but his request was rejected due to the four-day Dussehra festival.
Verma had asked for leave to visit his ailing mother and was in acute depression since he was not allowed to go, his colleagues said on condition of anonymity.
Rahul Srivastava of the district hospital who attended on the constable said he had consumed liquid mosquito repellent and was discharged Sunday from where he left for his home.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Avengers 4: Founder of MCU Cosmic Hints at Captain America, Iron Man Reunion and Time Jump
- Metz 65Q4A TV Review: This Android TV is all About Fine Attention to Detail
- Hyundai Santro Launch Live: Price, Features, Details and More
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...