Denied Permission to Hold Dharna in front of Gandhi Statue Over Poll Violence in Kolkata, Allege BJP Leaders

The West Bengal BJP leaders alleged that they were denied permission to hold ‘dharna’ in front of the Gandhi statue in Kolkata.

On May 4, the state BJP announced that they are going to hold nationwide protests under the leadership of Nadda against the widespread violence by TMC cadres in Bengal.

Nadda was supposed to sit on a ‘dharna’ in front of Gandhi’s statue in Kolkata but BJP leaders alleged that they were not given permission by the Kolkata Police.

Speaking to News18, Jay Prakash Majumdar, vice-president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, said, “Since, we didn’t get permission for sit in demonstration in front of Gandhi statue, we have decided to hold the ‘dharna’ in front of our party office in Muralidhar Sen Street but the stage was removed by the Kolkata Police. Finally, it was decided that we will hold ‘dharna’ under the leadership of Nadda ji in front of our other party office at Hastings around 9.30 AM.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hits out at the State administration and tweeted, “Concerned at unabated reports of unprecedented post-poll retributive heart-rendering violence in spite of flagging this @MamataOfficial @WBPolice @KolkataPolice. Such senseless violence shames democracy. Such collapse of law and order will neither be overlooked nor countenanced.”

Actor turned politician and BJP’s star campaigner during the Assembly Polls, Mithun Chakraborty too urged people to maintain law and order in the state.

He tweeted, “Bengal has been burning since post-election. Please stop this violence, human lives are more important than politics, Please think about their families and stop this violence.”

On May 4, condemning post-poll result violence in West Bengal – Nadda claimed that in the last two days, 11 party workers and supporters have lost their lives while two have been gang-raped in the State.

He said Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of intolerance and BJP will expose her real face before the people in Bengal.

Nadda also met the family members of victims in Kolkata and its neighboring districts and assured them full cooperation in this time of crisis. He also promised them that their sacrifice for the party will not go in vain.

