Tourist Stops to Take Photos of Stray Cow Outside Taj Mahal, Suffers Fracture After Bovine Attacks Him

Lucknow: A Denmark tourist, who was in Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by a stray cow near the west gate of the iconic monument.

Nielx was attacked on Sunday while he was clicking pictures of the stray animal, resulting in fracture of his collar bone and a minor head injury.

“Nielx, a tourist from Denmark, was attacked by a cow when he was trying to take picture of the animal. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to SN Medical College. He was diagnosed with a fractured collar bone and a minor injury on his head,” said Dinesh Singh, Tourism Police Station in-charge.

Nielx travel guide Tamseel Parwaz, who was accompanying him at the time of incident, said the doctors have advised Nielx not to move his hand much but he has been allowed to continue his India trip. “The tourist left for Jaipur after treatment. The stray cattle menace around the Taj Mahal is a danger for tourists who often try to click pictures around the monument,” Parwaz said.

The issue of stray cattle was among issues raised by opposition parties during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The parties said the stray animals are a cause of big concern in rural areas of UP. The issue gave opposition parties ammunition against the BJP government.

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had also raised the issue and said that FIR should be registered against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if any life was lost due to menace of stray cattle.

