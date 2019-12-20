Dense Fog Delays over 100 Trains, 10 Flights; Met Forecasts Light Rainfall for Tomorrow

New Delhi: Rail and air traffic was affected as visibility dipped considerably due to dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has forecast "severe cold conditions" accompanied by light rains and drizzle in the city for Saturday.

The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 17.5 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees, two notches below the normal, a Met Department official said.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality was in the "severe" category in the morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's AQI at 8 am was at 430.

Visibility was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung at 5.30am. The visibility improved at Palam (50 metres) but dipped by another 100 metres at Safdarjung around 8.30am, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

At 11.30am, it improved to 600 and 350 metres at Safdarjung and Palam, respectively. The visibility improved to 800 metres at 2.30 pm at Safardajung and 500 metres at Palam, the official said.

More than 100 trains were running late by up to two hours while 10 flights were delayed due to dense fog, rail and Delhi airport officials said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with "severe cold conditions" accompanied by light rains and drizzle in the city. There will be dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 16 and 8 and degrees, respectively.

On Thursday, the city recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, while the maximum temperature was pegged at 15 degrees.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.