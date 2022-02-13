Dense Fog, Scattered Rains in Punjab, Haryana & UP in Next 24 Hrs, Heavy Showers in Tamil Nadu, Says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog conditions during night and morning hours are very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Images shared by news agency ANI showed Saharanpur city engulfed in dense fog, resulting in low visibility on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during February 13-16 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 15-16.

The Western Himalayan Region is very likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall and light isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India from February 17-20.

According to a Hindustan Times report, parts of southern Tamil Nadu districts have also been witnessing rainfall due to a feeble trough over the Comorin area and strong northeasterly winds prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu. IMD on Saturday stated that “under their influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and south Kerala- Mahe accompanied with Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Tamilnadu during next 24 hours.”

Weather systems and forecast warnings dated 12.02.2022:♦ A feeble trough in easterlies is seen at 0.9 km above mean sea level over Comorin Area and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels today. pic.twitter.com/hqJ7saFj31 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 12, 2022

Delhi witnessed a clear sky on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 23.4 degrees Celsius and is expected to see similar weather conditions on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.