2-min read

Deoghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Narayan Das of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deoghar (देवघर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
Detailed Results
Deoghar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Narayan Das of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deoghar (देवघर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

15. Deoghar (देवघर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Deoghar (देवघर) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Deoghar is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.42% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 22.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.34%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,64,164 eligible electors, of which 1,93,308 were male, 1,70,856 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Deoghar, there are 6095 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3607 are male, 2488 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 4497 voters in the 80+ age category and 3722 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Deoghar Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJD
--
--
Suresh Paswan
BJP
--
--
Narayan Das
BSP
--
--
Chandrashekhar Rajak
JVMP
--
--
Nirmala Bharti
AJSU
--
--
Santosh Paswan
JD(U)
--
--
Govind Das
AIFB
--
--
Nakul Das
LJP
--
--
Bajrangi Mahtha
BDP
--
--
Mahesh Kumar Suman
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Shambhu Turi
IND
--
--
Gonda Lal Das
BMPA
--
--
Basant Kumar Anand

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,35,691 eligible electors, of which 1,78,725 were male, 1,56,967 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,88,569.

Deoghar has an elector sex ratio of 883.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Narayan Das of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 45152 votes which was 20.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.31% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of RJD won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 17,740 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 36.4% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 15. Deoghar Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.79%, while it was 47.22% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 460 polling stations in 15. Deoghar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 423.

Extent: 15. Deoghar constituency comprises of the following areas of Deoghar district of Jharkhand: Deoghar town and Mohanpur police stations and Jasidih police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Kusmil, Chanddih, Pathra and Basbariya) in Deoghar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Deoghar is: 24.5001 86.7048.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Deoghar results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
