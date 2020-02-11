Deoli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Deoli (Devli) (देवली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Deoli is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The highest winner vote share in the 2015 elections was in Deoli in which Prakash of AAP polled 70.61% of the total votes. Deoli was one of are the five seats in which the victory margin in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections was more than 50,000. All five seats were won by AAP.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,36,617 eligible electors, of which 1,32,372 were male, 1,04,224 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deoli in 2020 is 787.36.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Deoli, there are a total of 3389 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,02,275 eligible electors, of which 1,15,599 were male, 86,616 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,309 eligible electors, of which 1,05,407 were male, 78,850 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,69,220 eligible electors, of which 96,949 were male, 72,230 female.

The number of service voters in Deoli in 2015 was 47. In 2013, there were 45 and in 2008 there were 41.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Prakash of AAP won in this seat by defeating Arvind Kumar of BJP by a margin of 63,937 votes which was 46.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 70.61% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Prakash of AAP won in this seat defeating Gagan Rana @ Gagan Shri Lal Pradhan of BJP by a margin of 17,108 votes which was 14.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 43.65% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Arvinder Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Shri Lal of BSP by a margin of 16,628 votes which was 17.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.41% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 47. Deoli Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 5 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Deoli are: Arvind Kumar (BJP), Arvinder Singh (INC), Prakash (AAP), Ravi Kumar (BSP), Dal Chand Kapil (SDPI), Radhy Shyam (BSNP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 63.43%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.59%, while it was 64.22% in 2013. In 2008, 56.49% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.16%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 210 polling stations in 47. Deoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 186. In 2013 there were 186 polling stations and in 2008, there were 173.

Extent:

47. Deoli constituency comprises of the following areas of South district of Delhi: Ward No. 60 Deoli (Census Town) Tigri (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 62 (Part) EB No. 1-68 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 64 (A) Ward No. 64 (A) (Urban). 5 municipal wards (Dakshin Puri, Tigri, Deoli, Sangam Vihar A, Sangam Vihar B) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Deoli is 13.37 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110062, 110068, 110074, 110080

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Deoli is: 28°27'36.7"N 77°09'47.5"E.

