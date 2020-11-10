Deoria Assembly By-election Results Live Updates: Dr Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi Urf Guddu Babu of BJP Leading

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Deoria Assembly constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Deoria is one of the seven seat(s) in the state of Uttar Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Deoria was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Deoria seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Deoria constituency: Dr Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi Urf Guddu Babu (Bharatiya Janata Party), Munib (Bhartiya Sarvjan Party), Abhay Nath Tripathi (Bahujan Samaj Party), Mukund Bhaskar (Indian National Congress), Ajay Pratap Singh Urf Pintu Singh (Independent), Atiullah (Independent), Rajan Yadav Urf Arthi Baba Mba (Independent), Sudhakar (Independent), Rishikesh (Moulik Adhikar Party), Pt Umesh Mani Tripathi (Manuvadi Party), Raju (Moderate Party), Ashok Yadave (Nationalist Congress Party), Omprakash Chaurasia (Rashtriya Bhagidari Party), Barahamashankar Tripathi (Samajwadi Party)

