Deoria DM Shunted Out Over Shelter Home Incident; CM Yogi Orders Probe

Deoria district magistrate Sujit Kumar has been shunted out after the Deoria shelter home case came to light. Taking cognizance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also summoned Women and Child Welfare Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.Along with the district magistrate, DPO Deoria has also been removed, while Principal Secretary Women Welfare Renuka Kumar has immediately left for the eastern UP town.After a police raid at the shelter home on Sunday, 18 out of the 42 girls were reported missing.The woman, along with her husband, who owns and runs the place was arrested and the remaining inmates were freed.The incident came to light when a 10-year-old girl managed to escape the shelter house and informed the police. As per police officials, the girl who is from the Betiya district of Bihar, ran away from the shelter home in the evening and came to the Women Police Station where she revealed the horrors of the protection house.The girl revealed that after four o'clock in the evening, several people in black and white cars would come and take girls from ‘Madam’ and they would return late in the night, crying. She also suggested that other dubious activities were taking place in the shelter home.Speaking on the issue, Superintendent of Police, Rohan P Kanai said, “The names of 42 girls are registered in the list of NGO named Vindhavashini Women and Girl Child Protection House but only 24 girls were found on the spot in the raid. The remaining 18 girls are being traced. There was a complaint about this shelter home for women for a long time.“The manager of the shelter home Girija Tripathi and her husband Mohan were arrested after they could not give satisfactory answers about the whereabouts of the missing girls. A case has been registered under various sections related to human trafficking, flesh trade and child labour.”Investigations have revealed that due to irregularities, the recognition of this shelter home was stripped off in June 2007, but the managers continue to run it after getting a stay order from High Court.Meanwhile, the Director General of UP Police, OP Singh said, “A raid was conducted after we received information about the illegal activities at the shelter home and 24 girls have been rescued. SP Deoria has been directed to take strict action against the culprits.”