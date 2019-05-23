English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deoria Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deoria (देवरिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
66. Deoria is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.14%. The estimated literacy level of Deoria is 68.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1729583 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kalraj Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,65,386 votes which was 27.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gorakh Prasad Jaiswal of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 41,779 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.80% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Deoria was: Kalraj Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,97,314 men, 8,09,319 women and 293 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Deoria Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Deoria is: 26.6667 83.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: देवरिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); দেওরিয়া, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); देवरिया, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); દેઓરિયા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); திவோரியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దేవరియా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಡಿಯೊರಿಯಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഡിയോറിയ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
BJP
Ramapati Ram Tripathi
LEADING
Deoria Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
129056
57.07%
Ramapati Ram Tripathi
BSP
74013
32.73%
Binod Kumar Jaiswal
INC
11587
5.12%
Niyaz Ahmed
NOTA
3060
1.35%
Nota
BAEP
2056
0.91%
Israr Ahamad
IND
1563
0.69%
Ramashish Rai
IND
1260
0.56%
Brijendra Mani Tripathi
MVP
862
0.38%
Manoj Kumar Mishra
PCP
761
0.34%
Birja
RUC
747
0.33%
Chandan Kumar Yadav
SBSP
624
0.28%
Jitendra
SWSJP
561
0.25%
Onkar Singh
