Independence Day India | News18.com
Deoria Shelter Home Abuse: Yogi Adityanath Govt Shunts Out SP, Initiates Departmental Action

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria last week after allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
Deoria Shelter Home Abuse: Yogi Adityanath Govt Shunts Out SP, Initiates Departmental Action
File image of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Taking strong note of the Deoria shelter home abuse case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday shunted out superintendent of police Rohan P Kanay and initiated departmental action against him.

"SP Deoria, Rohan (P Kanay) has been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office and departmental action has been initiated against him. Besides him, Rakesh Shankar, who was SP Deoria (between Sep 2017-Mar 2018) and currently posted as DIG Basti, has also been removed from his post and attached to the DGP office. Departmental action has been initiated against him too," an official spokesperson said here.

On August 6, 24 girls were rescued from an illegally-run shelter home in Deoria last week after allegation of their sexual exploitation came to light.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
