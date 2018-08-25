English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deoria Shelter Home Case: FIR Lodged Against CWC Chairman, Four Others
On August 7, the UP government had recommended a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case and also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence
Gorakhpur: A case has been registered against chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and four other members in relation to Deoria girls' shelter home case involving sexual exploitation of its inmates, police said on Saturday.
The FIR was registered on the written complaint of District Probation Officer (Deoria), Prabhat Kumar, they said.
"On the direction of director of women welfare department, the district probation officer gave written complaint against CWC chairman and four other members.
An FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act and IPC," SP Deoria, N Kolanchi said.
On August 7, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the Deoria shelter home case and also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure that there is no tampering of evidence.
The police had raided the Deoria shelter home at station road in Deoria on August 5 and had rescued 23 inmates.
The rescued inmates had told sleuths that they were used to be ferried out of the shelter home to Gorakhpur in two cars - a red one and a white one.
