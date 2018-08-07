English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deoria Shelter Home Case: UP Government Decides to Handover Probe to CBI
The horrors of shelter home came to light on Sunday when a 10-year-old inmate managed to escape from the place and informed the police about the ‘dubious activities’ happening there.
Image of the shelter home in Deoria. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow:The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended probe by Central Bureau of Investigation in the Deoria shelter home scandal.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, while speaking to media on Tuesday, termed the incident unfortunate. “We are recommending probe by CBI into the case of Deoria shelter home. Our government had ordered closure of this shelter home in 2017. But the administration failed in compliance of the orders.”
The chief minister also informed that the District Magistrate is being chargesheeted, since there was ‘laxity’ on his part. An SIT is also being constituted to ensure fair probe in this case of sexual abuse of girls in shelter home. Role of police is also being investigated under the ADG Gorakhpur.
The horrors of shelter home came to light on Sunday when a 10-year-old inmate managed to escape from the place and informed the police about the ‘dubious activities’ happening there.
The girl, hailing from Bihar, had informed the police that in the afternoon, girls were sent with people coming in luxury cars and would return late in the night, crying.
Following this, the police raided the shelter home and rescued 24 girls. Girija Tripathi and her husband, who were running the shelter home, were arrested.
