Deoria Shelter Home Horror: Medical Tests Find 10 Rescued Girls are Adults

An age determination test has revealed that among the 20 girls rescued from the Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home in Deoria, 10 are adults. The report of the test will be submitted before UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday.This comes after a two-member team consisting of Additional Chief Secretary Renuka Kumar and ADG Anju Gupta of Social Welfare Department ordered for a medical test be conducted on the girls to determine their age.According to the test, 10 girls are between eight to fifteen years, while the other 10 are found to be adults.On Sunday night, the police raided the shelter home and rescued 24 girls. Documents were seized before sealing the premises and the statements of the girls were recorded.The horrific incident came to the fore after a 10-year-old girl, who managed to escape from Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home, approached the police and told officers that many of her fellow inmates were “taken away by people who visited them in luxury cars, mostly in the evening.” She further narrated that the girls used to return in the wee hours and sob endlessly. Some of them were even sent to nearby houses to take up cleaning and washing tasks.Prime accused Girija Tripathi, her husband Mohan Tripathi and its superintendent Kanchanlata have been arrested.Police Superintendent Rohan P Kanay had said, “Twenty-four girls were rescued on Sunday from Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home, which has 42 inmates. Eighteen inmates are still missing."