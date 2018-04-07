Department of Ayurveda, Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2018: 100 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts, Apply before 20th April 2018

Department of Ayurveda Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2018 application process to recruit 100 candidates for the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officers has begun on its official website - hpayurveda.nic.in. Applications are invited from candidates who are Bonafide Himachali. The selected candidates will get Class-I Gazetted designation. Interested and eligible applicants must apply for the post on or before 20th April 2018 while applicants residing in remote areas can submit their applications till 30th April 2018.Department of Ayurveda Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Ayurvedic Medical Officer -100Unreserved (UR) - 51Unreserved (XSM) - 12Unreserved (WFF) - 1Unreserved (Low vision) - 1Schedule Caste - 12Schedule Caste (XSM) - 2Schedule Caste (Orthopedically Handicapped) - 1Schedule Tribe - 8OBC - 10OBC (XSM) - 1OBC (WFF) - 1Important Dates:Last date of submission of Application - 20th April 2018 of general areas and 30th April 2018 in case of tribal areas L and S, Pangi Bharmour of Chamba, Kinnaur Distt.Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a Degree in Ayurveda of not less than 5 years from a recognized University/Board established by law of institution recognized by the Central/State Govt./CCIM. Rotatory Internship, wherever required by the Central Council on Indian Medicine, is compulsory.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:Age Limit:The age of the applicant must not be more than 45 years as on 1st January 2018.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will get fixed contractual emoluments of Rs.19,125 per month.How to apply for Department of Ayurveda, Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2018?The applicants need download the application form from the above mentioned official advertisement url and send the duly filled and signed application form to the ‘Director of Ayurveda, Himachal Pradesh, SDA complex, Block No 26, Ayurved Bhawan, Kasumpti, Shimla-171009’ on or before the due date.