Departmental Enquiry Against UP Cop Who Allegedly Refused to Register FIR for Attempted Rape

Lucknow: Unnao Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer has ordered a departmental enquiry against a cop who allegedly refused to register a woman’s FIR of attempted rape in Unnao’s Hindupur village and asked her to “come back when the rape happens”. Veer also met the victim and ordered further investigation in the case after putting the charge sheet on hold.

Speaking to News18 after media reports started doing the rounds about the incident, Veer said: “We have taken cognizance of the issue and I have personally met the victim and heard all her allegations. The charge sheet in the case has been put on hold and further investigation has been ordered. A departmental enquiry has been ordered against the investigating officer in this case.”

He added, “All the policemen have been ordered to pay importance to cases involving women and children and no laxity will be tolerated. People are being made aware of emergency numbers like 112 and 1090. Day and night patrol has also been increased and we are encouraging one-on-one interaction with women and young girls so that they don’t hesitate in putting forth their problems.”

Meanwhile, sources in the police said an FIR in the case was filed on November 6 against the accused identified as Guddu Verma, Rambabu, Rajendra Sharma, Rammilan and Sarla, wife of Rajendra Sharma.

The FIR lodged on November 6.

On Sunday, the woman had alleged that police had refused to file her complaint of attempted rape. The police reportedly asked the woman to come with her complaint “after the rape takes place”. “Rape toh hua nahi, jab hoga tab aana (Rape has not happened, come when it happens)” is what a cop reportedly told the woman at the police station.

The complainant said three men from the village attempted to rape her some months ago when she was on her way to buy medicines. “I was going to take my medicines. Three men stopped me and started pulling my clothes. They also attempted to rape me,” she said.

The woman alleged that she had been visiting the police station for over three months but no one had heard her case. “After the incident, I called 1090 (women helpline) and they asked me to dial 100. After that, I was asked to report the matter to Unnao police,” she said, alleging that the accused had threatened to kill her. “They come to my house every day and threaten me with dire consequences,” the woman said.

