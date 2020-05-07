INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Deploy Cops at Hospitals Where Migrants Seek Certificates: HC

Migrants headed home on foot from New Delhi, due to nationwide lockdown. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

Migrants headed home on foot from New Delhi, due to nationwide lockdown. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed for deployment of police at all government hospitals in the city where migrant workers gather to get medical certificates before travelling to their native places, and ensure that physical distancing norms are followed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Share this:

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed for deployment of police at all government hospitals in the city where migrant workers gather to get medical certificates before travelling to their native places, and ensure that physical distancing norms are followed.

Justice Anil Kilor issued the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition filed by city resident C H Sharma, raising

concerns over migrants gathering at government hospitals and not following the social distancing norms.

Advocate Anil Gilda, appointed to assist the court, pointed out that after the Centre granted permission to stranded migrants to go back to their native states, they were gathering in large numbers at government hospitals to obtain medical certificate.

Due to lack of police deployment and security, no one follows social distancing, Gilda argued. Justice Kilor then said, "The commissioner of police is directed to make necessary arrangements and deploy additional force, if required, at all government hospitals to ensure whenever migrants go there for medical certificates, social distancing norms are strictly followed."

The petition had also raised the issue of setting up Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) across the

state to increase the number of COVID-19 tests.

Gilda informed the court that the state authorities are taking steps to set up VRDLs at various places in Vidarbha

region and such facilities are already functional in Amravati and Nagpur.

However, the labs in Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal are not functional till date because the necessary equipment

is not available, he said. The court then directed the state government to expedite the process of making VRDLs functional at Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading