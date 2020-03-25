Take the pledge to vote

Deployed in Isolation Ward for Italian Tourists, Nurse at Gurugram Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19

The victim was deployed in the isolation ward of hospital where 14 Italian tourists, infected with Covid-19, were admitted for a month. Of the 14, 13 recuperated and discharged.

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2020, 10:37 PM IST
Deployed in Isolation Ward for Italian Tourists, Nurse at Gurugram Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19
Image for representation only. (PTI)

A staff nurse at the Medanta-The Medicity tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. The victim was deployed in the isolation ward of hospital where 14 Italian tourists, infected with Covid-19, were admitted for a month. Of the 14, 13 recuperated and discharged.

The victim had gone to her native city Panipat recently where her health deteriorated. Alok Singh, nodal officer of the Panipat government hospital confirm the case.

"We found Covid-19 symptoms during initial checking and accordingly collected samples on March 23. Her report came on next day where she was found positive. The district administration admitted her in the isolation ward of Panipat and her condition is stable. She is under close observation of team of expert doctors," Singh said.

With this, Panipat has reported second Corona-19 positive case. Over all 17 positive cases emerged in Haryana with 10 cases reported from Gurugram, one case each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Palwal and Panchkula.

