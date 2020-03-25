Deployed in Isolation Ward for Italian Tourists, Nurse at Gurugram Hospital Tests Positive for COVID-19
The victim was deployed in the isolation ward of hospital where 14 Italian tourists, infected with Covid-19, were admitted for a month. Of the 14, 13 recuperated and discharged.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
A staff nurse at the Medanta-The Medicity tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. The victim was deployed in the isolation ward of hospital where 14 Italian tourists, infected with Covid-19, were admitted for a month. Of the 14, 13 recuperated and discharged.
The victim had gone to her native city Panipat recently where her health deteriorated. Alok Singh, nodal officer of the Panipat government hospital confirm the case.
"We found Covid-19 symptoms during initial checking and accordingly collected samples on March 23. Her report came on next day where she was found positive. The district administration admitted her in the isolation ward of Panipat and her condition is stable. She is under close observation of team of expert doctors," Singh said.
With this, Panipat has reported second Corona-19 positive case. Over all 17 positive cases emerged in Haryana with 10 cases reported from Gurugram, one case each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Palwal and Panchkula.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Licks Cop to Scare Him with Coronavirus After He Stops Her Car in Kolkata
- Pornhub is Giving out 'Free Premium' to Encourage People to Stay at Home amid Corona Lockdown
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- Watch | Sakshi Malik in Intense Gyming Mode With Husband Satyawart Kadian Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
- Selfie from Mars: NASA Curiosity Rover Sends Home New Photo as it Climbs Martian Slope