Depressed After Losing Job, 22-year-old Hangs Self in Ambala; Police Investigation Underway

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Ambala cantonment as she was depressed after losing her job, police said on Friday.

Police said that she was working with a company in Delhi and was getting a good salary. However, she was retrenched from the job recently after which she returned to her native place in Ambala.

Her parents told police they found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Thursday and that she was depressed after losing the job. A case has been registered in this regard, police said.

Inquiry Officer in the case, Balkar Singh, said on Friday that no suicide note was recovered from the room of the deceased. Further investigations were under progress, he said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).