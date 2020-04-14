Amid Lockdown, Depressed Bihar Mechanic Hangs Self to Death; Family Identifies His Body on Video Call

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Bihar-based migrant worker hanged himself to death in Hyderabad on Saturday after he could not go back home and was left in the city by himself amid the nation-wide lockdown.

The deceased, who was identified as Mohd Aamir, had called up his family members and repeatedly told them that he felt extremely lonely and wanted to return home, said police. Aamir worked as a mechanic at a vehicle-denting workshop in the city's Uppal area.

Aamir hanged himself in his room on Saturday and police officials found his heavily decomposed body two days later. The incident came to light after Aamir’s family could not contact him for two days and reached out later to a few locals who, in turn, approached the police on Monday.

While his roommate Azeem, who also hailed from Bihar, left for his hometown on March 13, Aamir was left behind without any work or wages due to the shutdown.

Although Aamir’s family members tried to pacify him and assured him they would send money, he committed suicide. “The family told us he was mentally affected, staying alone. He told them he is not able to stay here and all his friends also went back home before lockdown,” said Inspector Ranga Swamy.

“The body was badly decomposed. We had to video-call the family and show them the body while it was hanging -- so the parents could confirm,” Swamy added.

Aamir’s last rites will be performed in Hyderabad by a few members of his extended family and his immediate family has agreed to it, added the police officer.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube