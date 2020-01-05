Take the pledge to vote

Indore Transwoman Who Underwent Sex Reassignment Surgery Commits Suicide

Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night, a sub inspector said.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Indore Transwoman Who Underwent Sex Reassignment Surgery Commits Suicide
Image for representation.

Indore: An Indore resident who had a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman allegedly committed suicide due to depression, a Madhya Pradesh police official said on Sunday.

Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar locality, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar told PTI.

"We have not recovered a suicide note. However, we have been told the deceased was facing physical problems post surgery. She was depressed over the last few days as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," he said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital here and probe is underway to find out why she took this step, he said.

No case has been registered as yet, he added.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

