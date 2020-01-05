Indore Transwoman Who Underwent Sex Reassignment Surgery Commits Suicide
Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night, a sub inspector said.
Image for representation.
Indore: An Indore resident who had a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman allegedly committed suicide due to depression, a Madhya Pradesh police official said on Sunday.
Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar locality, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar told PTI.
"We have not recovered a suicide note. However, we have been told the deceased was facing physical problems post surgery. She was depressed over the last few days as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," he said.
Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital here and probe is underway to find out why she took this step, he said.
No case has been registered as yet, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- Xiaomi Confirms Smart Camera Issue is Fixed; You Won’t See Someone Else’s Bedroom Now