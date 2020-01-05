Indore Transwoman Who Underwent Sex Reassignment Surgery Commits Suicide

Indore: An Indore resident who had a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman allegedly committed suicide due to depression, a Madhya Pradesh police official said on Sunday.

Palak (26), who married a man eight years ago in a temple and was living with him, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar locality, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar told PTI.

"We have not recovered a suicide note. However, we have been told the deceased was facing physical problems post surgery. She was depressed over the last few days as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," he said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital here and probe is underway to find out why she took this step, he said.

No case has been registered as yet, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.