English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Depressed Over Daughter's Death, 3 of Family Commit Suicide in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade
A team of police arrived at the location and broke the door open. All three family members were found hanging by the ceiling. A suicide note was also recovered by the police.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: Three members of a family committed suicide at Cuffe Parade area in Mumbai. Police have registered an accidental death report and bodies have been sent for autopsy.
The incident came to light at 1pm on Friday, after neighbours became suspicious as the door of the house was closed for 2 days.
The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Praveen Patel, his wife 35-year-old Veena Patel and their 11-year-old son Prabhu Patel. Praveen worked as an electrician and was staying in a rented house in the fishermen's colony at Cuffe Parade for four years.
"We noticed that the door was closed for two days and so we informed the landlord. We knocked on the door but their was no response so we informed the police," a neighbour told News18.
A team of police arrived at the location and broke the door open. All three family members were found hanging by the ceiling. A suicide note was also recovered by the police.
DCP Manoj Sharma said, "We have recovered a suicide note, in which it is stated that the family was depressed over the death of their younger daughter, who died of cancer."
However, cause of death will be ascertained after they get the postmortem report.
Also Watch
The incident came to light at 1pm on Friday, after neighbours became suspicious as the door of the house was closed for 2 days.
The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Praveen Patel, his wife 35-year-old Veena Patel and their 11-year-old son Prabhu Patel. Praveen worked as an electrician and was staying in a rented house in the fishermen's colony at Cuffe Parade for four years.
"We noticed that the door was closed for two days and so we informed the landlord. We knocked on the door but their was no response so we informed the police," a neighbour told News18.
A team of police arrived at the location and broke the door open. All three family members were found hanging by the ceiling. A suicide note was also recovered by the police.
DCP Manoj Sharma said, "We have recovered a suicide note, in which it is stated that the family was depressed over the death of their younger daughter, who died of cancer."
However, cause of death will be ascertained after they get the postmortem report.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Tendulkar Finds Ally in Kohli as Chorus Grows Against Use of Two New Balls in ODIs
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral