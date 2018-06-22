Depressed Over Daughter's Death, 3 of Family Commit Suicide in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade

Three members of a family committed suicide at Cuffe Parade area in Mumbai. Police have registered an accidental death report and bodies have been sent for autopsy.The incident came to light at 1pm on Friday, after neighbours became suspicious as the door of the house was closed for 2 days.The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Praveen Patel, his wife 35-year-old Veena Patel and their 11-year-old son Prabhu Patel. Praveen worked as an electrician and was staying in a rented house in the fishermen's colony at Cuffe Parade for four years."We noticed that the door was closed for two days and so we informed the landlord. We knocked on the door but their was no response so we informed the police," a neighbour told News18.A team of police arrived at the location and broke the door open. All three family members were found hanging by the ceiling. A suicide note was also recovered by the police.DCP Manoj Sharma said, "We have recovered a suicide note, in which it is stated that the family was depressed over the death of their younger daughter, who died of cancer."However, cause of death will be ascertained after they get the postmortem report.