A 35-year-old advocate allegedly committed suicide in Ulhasnagar in Thane district due to depression, police said on Friday.

ACP Ulhasnagar Division DD Tele identified him as Umesh Khandagale.

"He hanged himself on the intervening night of June 25-26. His family has said he was depressed due to financial



losses during lockdown. We have taken an accidental death case," he added.